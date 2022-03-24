State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $303,000 Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

