State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $250,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.