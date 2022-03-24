Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,946. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

