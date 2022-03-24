Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.40 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

SCS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 674,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.