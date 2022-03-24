Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

