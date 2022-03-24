Steph & Co. Acquires 416 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 7,439,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,506. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

