Steph & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 24,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

