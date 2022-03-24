Steph & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

