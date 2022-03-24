Steph & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754,219 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.