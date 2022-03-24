Steph & Co. Purchases 24,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,824,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

