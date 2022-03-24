Steph & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Gentex by 604.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 1,747,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

