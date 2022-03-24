Steph & Co. Sells 1,368 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

FITB traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,926,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,455. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.