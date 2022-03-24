Stifel Nicolaus Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $40.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $697.09 million and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

