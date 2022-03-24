Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,110 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23,971% compared to the typical daily volume of 42 call options.
Shares of PHAT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $43.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
