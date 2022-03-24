StockNews.com Upgrades Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to Sell

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of ATOS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.01.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
