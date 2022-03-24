StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.
Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
