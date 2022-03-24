StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

