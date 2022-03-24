StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Hold

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.