StockNews.com Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Strong-Buy

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $799.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.