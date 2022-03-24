StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.
The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
