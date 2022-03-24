StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

