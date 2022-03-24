Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $60,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 107,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.
Chubb Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
