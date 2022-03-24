Strs Ohio Has $46.09 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.