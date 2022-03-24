Strs Ohio Has $67.06 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 642,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

