Strs Ohio Has $71.76 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,396 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.