Strs Ohio Has $76.79 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

