Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,194 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $48,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

