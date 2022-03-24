Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

