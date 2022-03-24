Strs Ohio Purchases 5,218 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $54,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.88 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

