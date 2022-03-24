Strs Ohio Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of UDR worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

