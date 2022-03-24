Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

