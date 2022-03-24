Strs Ohio Sells 533 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $306.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

