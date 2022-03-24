Strs Ohio Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.