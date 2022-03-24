Sumo Logic (SUMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2022 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/9/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic Inc alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.