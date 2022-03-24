Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,474,064 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.