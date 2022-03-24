Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.79).

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 125 ($1.65) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,519. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.37. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

