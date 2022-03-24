SVB Leerink Lowers Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target to $18.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 219.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

GRPH opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $8,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

