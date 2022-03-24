Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.37 ($131.17).

SY1 stock opened at €106.35 ($116.87) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.43.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

