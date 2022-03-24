Synthetify (SNY) Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $171,370.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

