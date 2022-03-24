Syscoin Trading Up 28.8% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $388.32 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00283319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,874,471 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

