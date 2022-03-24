Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $4.92, $45.75 and $13.96. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

