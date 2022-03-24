Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of TALS stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

