Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 197,602 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

