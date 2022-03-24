TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.62. 955,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.