TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.