TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

