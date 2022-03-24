TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on APR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.
TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$14.66. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.69. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
