TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$58.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

DRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE DRM opened at C$49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$22.34 and a one year high of C$50.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

