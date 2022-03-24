Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.70.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

