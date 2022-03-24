Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 133,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,055 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.98.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

