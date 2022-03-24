Telsey Advisory Group Trims Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Target Price to $7.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.