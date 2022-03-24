Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $57.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

